'He might': Pundit says Postecoglou could try to bring a 'special' player to Spurs straight away











Gregor Robertson has tipped Ange Postecoglou to go and make a move for Kyogo Furuhashi this summer.

The Japanese forward was Postecoglou’s most trusted lieutenant during his time at Celtic and after joining Spurs, there are many questions around whether or not the Australian will go and raid his former employers.

Speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Robertson stated that he believes Postecoglou could go and sign one of his former players from Celtic, claiming that a move for Kyogo could be on the cards at Spurs.

Postecoglou could go for Kyogo

Robertson gave his verdict on the attacker.

“This has to be a process though, they can’t do it in one summer. He had that impact on this Celtic squad and he has a lot of fingerprints on the signings. Five from Japan, one from South Korea, I’m not sure he can do that in the Premier League, he might actually go back to Celtic for someone like Kyogo, but I’m not sure you can be that all-powerful figure at Spurs in the same way he was at Celtic,” Robertson said.

Does he fit?

While a move for Kyogo would make a lot of sense in a number of ways, we have to question whether or not the attacker actually fits at Spurs at this moment in time.

With Harry Kane and Richarlison already at the club, it’s hard to see where the Japan international fits into this team in the attack.

Yes, he’s a talented player, but he’s not young and he’s not proven at the top level either.

Moving for some of these Celtic players could make sense, but don’t be shocked if Spurs do end up going for some more high-profile names this summer.

