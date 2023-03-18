‘He might go to Liverpool’: Sky pundit says ‘scary’ player might end up at Anfield











Speaking on Soccer Saturday (18/3/23 1:55PM), Clinton Morrison has been discussing Liverpool’s hunt for a new midfielder and Jude Bellingham.

The Sky Sports pundit was speaking about Liverpool’s midfield compared to Real Madrid’s and he says that the Reds need to start strengthening that area of their team.

Morrison mentioned Bellingham, who has been touted as a potential target, and he says that he thinks the ‘scary’ midfielder could well end up at Anfield this summer.

Bellingham could go to Liverpool

The pundit gave his verdict on Bellingham’s future.

“They have to start strengthening. They want to attract players like Jude Bellingham, they need to pull their fingers out at the moment and try to finish in that top four because it could be a struggle. I still think he might go to Liverpool. I do think he might go to Liverpool. You look at Real Madrid’s midfield and you look at Liverpool’s midfield and it’s chalk and cheese,” Morrison said.

They need him

Morrison says that Bellingham could end up at Liverpool, and the Reds will certainly be hoping that his prediction rings true this summer.

The Reds are desperate for a player like Bellingham right now, and if they let him slip through their fingers after months of courting him, they will kick themselves.

Of course, their on-field struggles this season may not do them any favours. After all, they are in serious danger of missing out on the Champions League, but if they do get into the top four, their focus needs to immediately shift towards signing a player like Bellingham.

Signing the Borussia Dortmund star won’t be easy this summer, but rebuilding a fading squad never is.

