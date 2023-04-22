‘He might even get a start’: Pundit says Jurgen Klopp could unleash his ‘gamechanger’ vs Forest











Don Hutchison has tipped Luis Diaz to get a start for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the pundit talked up a potential return to the starting XI for the winger.

The Colombian has been out of action for absolutely ages, but he returned against Leeds on Monday night with a 10-minute cameo off the bench.

Diaz looked as sharp as ever at Elland Road, and with a relatively easy home game against Nottingham Forest on the horizon, Hutchison thinks that it may be time for the South American to return to the starting XI.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Diaz to start

The pundit spoke about Liverpool’s ‘gamechanger’.

“Liverpoool have been inconsistent but they’re getting into their stride. I saw that in the Leeds game, not just because it was Leeds. It was the positional play of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diaz is back, he might even get a start being at home. The top boys are all hitting form. Jota is hitting his stride now he’s kicked on again. I expect a home win,” Hutchison said.

Hit the ground running

Jurgen Klopp will want Luis Diaz to hit the ground running upon his return, and this game against Forest represents a great chance for him to do just that.

The winger has the ability to have an absolute field day against this Forest team. The Trick Trees are more than a bit dodgy at the back, while their right-back position is quite weak too with Serge Aurier missing their recent fixtures due to injury.

Of course, it would be quite harsh to drop either Cody Gakpo or Diogo Jota after their performances against Leeds, but with Diaz champing at the bit to return to the XI and get back amongst the goals, it may be time for Klopp to unleash the South American.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

