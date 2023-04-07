‘He may feel hard done by’: Pundit says Arteta will drop his ‘sublime’ player against Liverpool











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrice Muamba has been previewing Arsenal’s game against Liverpool this weekend, and he’s anticipating a change in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI.

Eyebrows were raised last weekend when Bukayo Saka was named on the bench against Leeds United, but it’s since been clarified that the winger was in fact suffering with an illness ahead of that game.

Saka was left out against Leeds, but Muamba reckons that the England star could be back in action against Liverpool at the expense of Leandro Trossard.

Trossard has been absolutely brilliant recently, but Muamba reckons that the ‘sublime’ winger could drop out of the team for this massive game.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Trossard to be dropped

Muamba gave his verdict on this situation.

“Do I see Arsenal changing the team? Yes, Saka in and changed for Trossard. Again, Trossard may feel hard done by thinking he’s done really well, but I can see why. This is the benefit of having a good manager and a very good squad you can swap like for like and quality for quality. That’s something Liverpool don’t have at the moment,” Muamba said.

Impactor

There’s a reason Mikel Arteta has stopped using the word substitute and started using the word impactor, and it’s because of players like Trossard.

The Belgian will get his chance to make an impact against Liverpool, there’s no doubt about it, but based on what we’ve seen so far this season, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka should start on the wings here.

Now, that’s not to say that Trossard hasn’t been amazing, but a game like this calls for your strongest XI, and Trossard hasn’t quite cracked that status at Arsenal just yet.

Don’t be shocked if Trossard does indeed start this game on the bench.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all