‘He loves Man United’: Journalist says Arsenal’s ‘world class’ target would happily join Man Utd instead

The race to sign Declan Rice this summer is heating up.

The midfielder has been the subject of a bid from Arsenal, Manchester City have entered the race, and now, Dean Jones has made a claim about Manchester United.

Indeed, speaking on The Done Deal Show, Jones was discussing all of the drama surrounding Rice right now, and he noted that he was told a couple of months ago that Rice would actually be open to joining Manchester United.

The ‘world class’ player apparently loves the Red Devils and Jones says that you can’t rule United out of this race.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Rice loves Man United

Jones shared what he had been told about the West Ham star.

“Bayern Munich are not an option, there hasn’t been that lure to play there. He doesn’t really fancy it at this stage I’m told. It will be interested if Man United were to get involved too. It’s a lot of money, but they need a midfielder. Can they risk falling further behind Man City?” Jones asked.

“Declan Rice, this was a couple of months ago now, but I spoke to one of his friends who said ‘he loves Man United, he loves the idea of everything Man United stand for.’ If it does open up I would never rule out Man United.”

Photo by Ramsey Cardy – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

One for the new owners

This could be a huge statement for United’s new owners to make.

With the Red Devils on the verge of being sold, their new owners will want to make quite the splash this summer, and beating both Arsenal and Man City to Rice would be a huge statement of intent.

Arsenal and City seem to be progressing quickly on this deal while United’s takeover seems to be dragging on, so the timing of this deal may not be right for the Red Devils.

Regardless, as Jones says, you can’t rule United out of this race.