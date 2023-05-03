‘He loves Arsenal’: Fabrizio Romano says ‘outstanding’ player loves the Gunners, but he’s leaving











Charlie Patino is set to leave Arsenal this summer according to David Ornstein, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he doesn’t still love the club.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, the ‘outstanding’ 19-year-old still absolutely loves Arsenal despite the fact he’s set to leave this summer.

The reporter says that Patino is more than happy at Arsenal, but he wants to go and play first-team football and develop elsewhere.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Patino still loves Arsenal

Romano shared what he knows about the teenager.

“Charlie Patino, to give you some context. This is the reality. Patino wants to go but it’s not because he doesn’t love Arsenal, he loves Arsenal, but he wants to play and he doesn’t want to go on loan. He wants to enter as a part of a project, so now Arsenal need to go to the next step and bring in important players,” Romano said.

Could return

Patino is leaving Arsenal this summer, but he could well end up being back at Arsenal one day.

As Romano says, the midfielder still loves Arsenal, and the club also seem to rate the youngster very highly, with some insiders claiming that he’s the best player ever to come through Hale End – high praise from an academy that also produced Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal are so big on Patino that they do plan on including a buy-back clause in the deal to sell him this summer, so don’t be too shocked if he does eventually find his way back to the Emirates and into the Arsenal first-team once he’s gone and developed elsewhere.

He won’t be at Arsenal next season, but Charlie Patino remains a player that you have to keep an eye on in the coming years.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

