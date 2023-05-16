'He looks faster': Jamie Carragher thinks 24-year-old Liverpool player has gotten so much quicker recently











Jamie Carragher has made an interesting observation around Trent Alexander-Arnold after, yet another, masterful showing against Leicester City on Monday.

The full-back looked inspired against the Foxes on Monday. He ran the show from his new hybrid role, with a brilliant goal from a free-kick proving to be the icing on the cake for the defender.

Carrgaher was, inevitably, blown away by Alexander-Arnold, but interestingly he noted that he actually thinks that the 24-year-old looks much faster these days, when speaking on Monday Night Football.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold looks quicker

Carragher gave his verdict on the defender.

“How often have I said that up there with Kevin De Bruyne, with his passing and his free-kicks. I see a player who looks re-energised. Sometimes you can be questioned by supporters ‘is he giving everything?’ Right now he looks like he’s over the moon to be playing in the midfield, he looks faster, he looks more energetic, and it looks like he has a new lease of life,” Carragher said.

Confidence

Alexander-Arnold does look quicker on the pitch these days, but that’s not down to his pace actually improving, it’s down to his confidence.

Anyone who has played football will tell you that everything comes so much easier when you’re feeling confident, and that’s where Alexander-Arnold is right now. He can move much more freely on the pitch, and he has that extra drive to find that yard of pace.

Every aspect of Alexander-Arnold’s game has improved in recent weeks, and while it sounds strange, his mindset has helped him become faster as well.

Jurgen Klopp has found the key to unlocking Alexander-Arnold this season, and it’s working brilliantly.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Show all