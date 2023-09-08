‘He likes Liverpool’: ‘The best player in the world’ would be open to joining Liverpool – journalist

Kylian Mbappe’s PSG future remains unresolved, and it looks as though he could well be a free agent in a few months’ time.

Indeed, the French striker is now in the final year of his deal, and in a few months, he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club.

Of course, Real Madrid are the strong favourites to get this deal done, but according to Julian Laurens, speaking on ESPN, we have to watch out for Liverpool as dark horses in this race.

According to Laurens, Mbappe really likes Liverpool and what they have done under Jurgen Klopp, claiming that the Reds have a headtstart over any other English club in the race to sign Mbappe.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Getty Images

Mbappe likes Liverpool

Laurens shared what he knows about Mbappe.

“Real Madrid are still the outstanding favourite, of course, for next summer already. I think Liverpool have a case to put forward, especially if he is a free agent. Every big club in England should go for him and he will choose where he feels is best for him. His mum is a big fan of Liverpool, he likes Liverpool, he likes what Liverpool have done under Jurgen Klopp. Maybe they have a little headstart, not over Real Madrid, but over other English clubs, City, Arsenal, United, Chelsea, Spurs. There’s a lot of money to pay his wages and a signing on fee, if they had the money or some sort of proposal for him, he would certainly listen,” Laurens said.

Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Could have the cash

Even on a free transfer, this would undoubtedly be one of the most expensive deals Liverpool have ever done, but they could well have the cash to sign Mbappe in a year’s time.

Indeed, Mohamed Salah is still of interest to Saudi Arabia, and after seeing bids of almost £200m knocked back this summer, the Reds could be in line to receive a huge cash windfall in one year’s time.

That Salah money could well go towards making an offer to Mbappe, and while Madrid are favourites, we can’t discount Liverpool going and signing ‘the best player in the world’ now.

This may be a situation to keep half an eye on going forwards.