‘He knows’: TalkSPORT pundit says one Tottenham player is well aware of how good he is

James Maddison was once again one of the stars of the show as Tottenham hammered Burnley this weekend in the Premier League.

Maddison has made a fine start to life as a Tottenham player. He is already off the mark in terms of goals and assists and looks every bit the quality signing.

And while Heung-Min Son got the headlines with a hat trick this weekend, TalkSPORT’s Andy Townsend was full of praise for Maddison as well.

Andy Townsend praises James Maddison after Tottenham v Burnley

Maddison got himself a fine goal at Burnley and at the moment, is looking like a bargain for Spurs.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

And chatting with Ally McCoist on TalkSPORT today, former Villa midfielder Andy Townsend was full of praise for Maddison’s impact.

“He’s really looking the part is James because he’s playing in that position. Instead of coming off one side maybe, he’s got more license to just naturally goes where the game takes him,” Townsend said.

“He is a very, very talented lad. And he knows he’s a talented boy. And that’s nice to have, it’s good to have. Give me the ball and I’ll do something for us. Instead of Harry Kane having to drop 40 yards back, they’ve now got a player who’s designed for it.”

Maddison will now be hoping his form with Tottenham can translate into and England performance.

Spurs now face a two week break before returning to action against Sheffield United.

Top class

The goal from James Maddison was just one of the many excellent things Tottenham did on Saturday.

But in the main, Maddison is looking like a game changing signing for Spurs right now. It’s almost like Harry Kane has been forgotten about instantly and Maddison deserves huge credit for that.

If he can continue in this form and others can follow him, then Tottenham could very much be looking at a top four spot, or even a title challenge, come May.