‘He just needs an opportunity’: Liam Brady wants to see Mikel Arteta use ‘very intelligent’ player more now

Arsenal are unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season after eight games, and they look to be on course for yet another title challenge.

The Gunners are flying high, and, in all honesty, there’s very little to complain about at the Emirates right now.

Indeed, everything is going swimmingly at Arsenal at the moment. However, there is one small issue that may soon need addressing.

Emile Smith Rowe isn’t getting the gametime that his talent warrants, and, as you can imagine, some fans and pundits are starting to worry about his future.

Speaking on the Arsecast, Gunners legend, Liam Brady has given his verdict on this matter, and he says that he would indeed like to see Smith Rowe given more minutes.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Brady wants Arteta to use Smith Rowe more

The pundit spoke about the midfielder.

“Saka, I think he’s one of the most exciting players they’ve had at Arsenal in many years, the bigger the challenge he seems to handle it. I’d like to see Emile Smith Rowe get more time, but again, that’s my Hale End hat,” Brady said.

“I think he’s a very intelligent player, he keeps the game moving, he can score goals, he can create goals. He just needs an opportunity, but if you’re getting results like we are, you can’t say the team isn’t being picked right, Arteta is doing really good stuff.”

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Needs a chance

Brady is right, Smith Rowe deserves more gametime at Arsenal.

It feels like a long time ago now, but two seasons ago, Smith Rowe was arguably Arsenal’s best player.

He and Bukayo Saka were neck and neck in terms of their development, and while Smith Rowe’s progress has been halted by injuries, he’s still a fantastic talent who could go on to become a real star for Arsenal.

Let’s hope that Smith Rowe can work his way back into the fold at Arsenal.