‘He is wicked’: Colin Kazim-Richards says Liverpool have a teenager attacker who’s absolutely incredible

There’s a bit of a golden generation in English football brewing at the moment.

We’ve seen some incredible young talents coming through as of late from a number of different catchment areas, and there has been lots of debate around which area of the country is producing the best footballers these days.

South London is producing some incredible talents, but perhaps the biggest stars in the country are coming from the Midlands.

Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish have both come from the Midlands in recent years, and speaking on the Filthy Fellas Podcast, Colin Kazim-Richards has made the case for the Midlands being the best catchment area in the country.

Kazim-Richards, stated that the Midlands produce some incredible talent, singling out Kaide Gordon as a young player to look out for after he played alongside the youngster at Derby County a few years ago.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gordon a star

Kazim-Richards spoke highly of Gordon and the Midlands as a catchment area.

“This is what I’m saying, it’s a big area with some big clubs over there. They have a wicked catchment area and when you go to watch football over there it is wicked,” Kazim-Richards said.

“You have Kaide Gordon as well who is coming up, he played with me at Derby when he was 15, he is wicked, he’s a baller. He was 15 in our first-team. He had to have a chaperone.”

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Exciting times

The Midlands catchment area is going through a very exciting time right now.

Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish are at the forefront of this incredible new generation, but we mustn’t forget that the likes of Jacob Ramsey, Kaide Gordon, Jobe Bellingham and Louie Barry are all looking very exciting too.

The UK goes through periods of having some fantastic footballing hotbeds, and the Midlands may well be the next area that produces a number of star internationals.