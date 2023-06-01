‘He is waiting’: Fabrizio Romano says £30m Spurs target is waiting to see who Tottenham hire











Jordan Pickford is waiting to see who Tottenham hire as their new manager before making any meaningful decision on his future.

The Everton goalkeeper has been linked with Spurs for quite some time now as the north London club start to think about life after Hugo Lloris, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, the goalie is waiting to see who the north London club bring in as their new manager.

Of course, Tottenham don’t currently have a permanent head coach in place, and that is putting potential signings on hold as they don’t know what sort of club they will be joining.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Pickford on hold

Romano shared what he knows about the £30m goalkeeper.

“There are going to be many goalkeepers, there are some options, there will be a busy domino of goalkeepers and the first one I think that will move is David Raya, Brentford have already signed his replacement, Pickford is waiting, let’s see what will happen at Tottenham I expect Hugo Lloris to leave the club, so Spurs could be another team in this domino. Pickford is waiting, Pickford is also waiting for new managers to come in for example at Tottenham because it will be crucial to see which players they want to sign, at the moment Pickford is going to wait and see,” Romano said.

Important decision

This just serves to underline how important a decision Spurs have to make here.

They’re not just bringing in a new manager, they’re sending a message to any potential signings that they mean business.

If Spurs go out and hire an exciting manager who can bring trophies to north London then players like Pickford will not hesitate to join Tottenham, but if they get this wrong, any potential target will have a few doubts.

Tottenham need to get this decision right.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Show all