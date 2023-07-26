Unai Emery says 26-year-old Aston Villa player is working hard to become even better

Aston Villa are enjoying their pre-season in the United States of America and manager Unai Emery has been speaking about creative player Emiliano Buendia.

It is very exciting at Aston Villa at the moment. They have made some great signings so far this summer and have brought Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres to the club.

Buendia was good for the club last season, but only truly started to shine when Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard.

Now, the attacking player is looking like a key star and Emery believes that he is putting in a lot of work to make himself even better than he already is.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Unai Emery impressed by Buendia

Emery was speaking in the build up to Villa’s next match in the USA Summer Series.

He was asked about Buendia’s impressive performance. The attacking midfielder scored two goals and picked up an assist in the 3-3 draw to Newcastle.

Emery is very impressed and share that the player is working very hard to keep on improving.

Speaking via The Birmingham Mail, he said: “Yes, Emiliano, he has experience and he is very motivated always to try to learn and trying to improve and trying to be competitive.

“Of course, himself he is trying to add his quality but thinking of being very committed with the club and the team. I think it was very good news that he took the performance he did on Sunday and we want him to keep going in the same way.”

With some top players already at the club and some top players being signed this summer, those who want to keep their place in the squad need to be impressing in pre-season.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Buendia is an ‘amazing talent‘ who has massively benefitted from top coaching by Unai Emery.

With him performing well against top Premier League opposition in pre-season there is no doubt that he could have a key influence next season.

If the Argentinian continues to train hard then no doubt he will continue to get better and better. With Europe as well as the Premier League to play in, Buendia would love to be involved as much as possible.