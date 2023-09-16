West Ham have some fantastic players on their books at the moment.

The likes of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Kurt Zouma have started this season brilliantly, while Jarrod Bowen was nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award.

However, according to Clinton Morrison, speaking on Premier League Productions, West Ham’s best player without a shadow of a doubt is Lucas Paqueta.

Morrison stated that he absolutely loves Paqueta as a player, going as far as to label him as one of the best players he has seen in the Premier League.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Morrison hails Paqueta

The pundit spoke so highly of the Brazilian.

“The best player for me at West Ham, Paqueta, he is the best player, without a shadow of a doubt, he is one of the best players I have seen in the Premier League, his ability is ridiculous,” Morrison said.

Brilliant

It’s hard to disagree with Morrison’s assessment here.

Yes, the likes of Bowen and Ward-Prowse would argue that they are West Ham’s best player, but, based on this season, there’s only one player worthy of that title.

Paqueta has been absolutely irresistible so far this season for David Moyes’ side, and long may it continue.

The Hammers’ game against Man City today won’t be an easy one, but if Paqueta is on song, he could cause the club he almost signed for this summer plenty of problems.