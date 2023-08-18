Heung-Min Son has been full of praise for James Maddison.

Speaking to NBC Sports, the South Korean was speaking about Spurs’ summer signing, and he’s had nothing but good things to say about the 26-year-old.

As we saw over the weekend, Maddison has taken to life at Spurs like a duck to water, and Son reckons that there are big things coming from the midfielder in the coming weeks.

Son has stated that Maddison can bring so much to this side, claiming that he is a special player who will only improve from his debut at Brentford.

James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford on Sunday 20th August 2023. (Photo: by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Son hails Maddison

The Spurs captain spoke incredibly highly of the midfielder.



“There’s no doubt about Madders because he’s quality as he’s been showing last couple of years in the Premier League, he’s a shining boy, I would say star boy. He can bring so many things for this huge club. He’s working hard. He is something special that we were missing. Having him around me is always good, especially when you lost the biggest player in a couple of years.

“It was also his first game. In the future he will play better than he did against Brentford, I’m sure.”

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford on Sunday 20th August 2023. (Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Exciting

Son says that Maddison can improve from his debut, and if he does indeed kick on, Tottenham will have a superstar on their hands.

Maddison’s debut was mightily impressive. He pulled so many strings from midfield, and he grabbed a typical assist from a free-kick that was nodded in by Cristian Romero.

We’ve seen in recent years at Leicester what Maddison is capable of, and in a Tottenham team that will focus on attacking at all times this term, he could reach new heights that we’ve not seen before.

Maddison could well prove to be the signing of the summer.