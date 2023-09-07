‘He is phenomenal’: Pundit thinks many gave ‘fantastic’ Liverpool player nowhere near enough credit last term

Darren Bent has suggested that he would put Mohamed Salah in his all-time Premier League side, lauding the Liverpool star as ‘phenomenal’.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT as he also suggested that the Egyptian did not get enough credit for his goalscoring return last season.

Mohamed Salah has been an unbelievable signing for Liverpool. Of course, transfer fees have escalated significantly over the last few years. But not enough is said about the £34 million deal to bring the forward to Anfield.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

He has gone on to score 188 goals for the Reds in all competitions. Meanwhile, he has also provided 81 assists for the club.

Bent lauds Salah and puts Liverpool star in his all-time Premier League XI

There has, oddly, been criticism of Salah during his time on Merseyside. But Bent has defended the 31-year-old, noting that he still managed to score 30 goals last year. He also set up 16 goals for his teammates along the way.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Bent insisted that he would now put Salah in his all-time Premier League XI. And he suggested that his form last season did not get anywhere near enough praise.

“If I was making my Premier League XI of all-time, he’d be in it, without a shadow of a doubt,” he told talkSPORT.

“In my opinion, yeah [he’s the best right winger in Premier League history]. He’d be in my all-time XI. You look at how consistent he’s been, stats-wise I think he’s been fantastic. He’s broken records.

“But he is phenomenal, Salah. What he’s done, people questioned him last season, hammered him last season, saying he’d lost it, he got 30 goals in comps. We laud Rashford for getting 30, but throw shade at Salah. And that’s because of the standards Salah has set.”

It says plenty that Salah remains such an important part of the Liverpool forward line. Of course, he played a huge role alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino for several years.

Mane and Firmino have since moved on. But Salah is now a key part of the new-look forward line alongside the likes of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

He already has two goals and two assists at the beginning of this campaign. And he is showing plenty of signs that he is almost as good as he ever has been.

Certainly, it is getting to the stage where you could not argue with anyone who, like Bent, puts Salah in their all-time Premier League side.