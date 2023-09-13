Jude Bellingham is the talk of the town at the moment after a strong showing for England last night, but the £100m Real Madrid star does still have his doubters.

Indeed, while Bellingham may be doing the business in La Liga so far this season, many still question his ability on the ball, while there are also questions around the standards of La Liga and the Bundesliga at this moment in time.

Speaking on Channel 4 ahead of England vs Scotland on Tuesday, Graeme Souness was speaking about Bellingham and he questioned his ability slightly.

Indeed, Souness stated that he actually thinks James Maddison is a much better option than Bellingham in an attacking midfield role, claiming that Gareth Southgate only picked Bellingham on Tuesday because he’s a Real Madrid player.

Maddison better

Souness gave his verdict on the two midfielders.

“I am an enormous fan of James Maddison. I think there is room for Maddison and Bellingham in this midfield,” Souness said.

“If you look at Maddison’s numbers, his stats of scoring goals and creating chances, and you compare them to Bellingham. He shoots Bellingham off the park. He is far better than Bellingham in creating chances and scoring goals.

“He is choosing Bellingham because he plays for Real Madrid. I think there is room for two of them – if he (Bellingham) is going to play off Harry Kane, then I don’t think he is as good as Maddison at that.”

Might be

It’s against the grain to do anything other than lavish Jude Bellingham with praise at the moment, but we have to say that Souness may be onto something here.

In terms of technique, Maddison is the better player, and while Bellingham may have more to his game in terms of defending, he played very much as an attacker against Scotland on Tuesday.

Maddison is a brilliant footballer, and Gareth Southgate should probably find a way to get both of these players into the same team.