Tottenham Hotspur need a new striker.

Harry Kane has left the north London club, and now a replacement is needed.

Of course, replacing Kane was never going to be an easy task, but Tottenham have been sounding out a few options.

One player who has been consistently linked is Gent’s Gift Orban.

The £20m forward has been sounded out by Spurs ahead of a potential move, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, the attacker is more than happy with the personal terms that have been presented to him by Spurs.

Personal terms sorted

Jones shared what he knows about Orban.

“I expected progress to be made yesterday on that for Tottenham, but I’m not sure it was. That doesn’t look brilliant, but they were first on the scene and they are the most interested. He is convinced of the personal package they have put in front of him, so that is going to be fine, it’s just about agreeing a deal with Gent, so let’s see what happens there,” Jones said.

Get it done

Tottenham appear to have an agreement in place with Orban to come to Tottenham, now they just have to agree a fee with Gent.

Of course, agreeing a fee is never that easy, but when you’re negotiating with a smaller club, it is a lot more straightforward.

According to The Athletic, Spurs believe this deal is doable for £20m, and that could well prove to be great value given that Orban has been scoring for fun over the past 12 months and he’s a great fit for Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Indeed, the Australian loves speedy attackers who can get in behind with ease, and Orban ticks that box to a serious degree.

Tottenham should push this transfer through as soon as possible.