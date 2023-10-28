‘He is an amazing player’: Micky van de Ven hails 25-year-old Tottenham star

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has praised Spurs centre-back partner Cristian Romero.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham‘s Friday night win, the Dutchman says he and his teammate have a great understanding on and off the pitch.

Spurs currently have one of the best defences in the Premier League, with the ‘goals conceded’ league column still in single figures.

Van de Ven and Romero have been key to this, with the Tottenham summer signing’s arrival going a long way to improving his teammate.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Spurs’ trip to Crystal Palace, Van de Ven spoke of his working relationship and friendship with the 25-year-old.

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

“He is an amazing player,” said the 22-year-old, as transcribed by BBC Sport.

“You can see that on the pitch. We feel each other on and off the pitch and it shows.”

Van de Ven brings the best out of Romero – TBR View

When Romero joined Tottenham, he made the defence better, but last season, you could tell that frustration would sometimes get the better of him.

Now, with Van de Ven in the Spurs ranks, it has helped bring the best out of Romero. He’s now a lot calmer and, as such, a much better player.

On top of being a great himself, the Dutchman’s qualities help make the players around him better. That’s the sign of a real star.

This is just another masterstroke that Ange Postecoglou has pulled off, one of many this season. In a few steps, The new Spurs boss has sorted out the goal, defence, midfield and attack.

It has culminated in Tottenham guaranteed to remain top of the Premier League table going into matchweek 11.