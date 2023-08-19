Leeds United manager Daniel Farke praised Joe Rodon after his full debut for the Whites in their Friday night Championship encounter.

The Elland Road outfit landed the Tottenham player on a season-long loan earlier in August.

Rodon got one minute off the bench for Leeds in their 1-0 defeat to Birmingham last week.

On Friday night, Leeds hosted West Brom at Elland Road, with the 25-year-old starting in defence.

As per Leeds Live, he enjoyed a “very solid” debut and there were even comparisons to Ben White.

Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

Beren Cross gave him 7 out of 10 and wrote: “Very solid on his full debut.

“Dug himself out of a few holes with sound technical ability.

“Saw a couple of Ben White-esque dribbles from deep which cut the visitors in half too.”

‘Quite impressive’

Speaking after the game, Farke told Leeds Live about Rodon’s experience and talents as he explained why he replaced Charlie Cresswell.

The £24,000-a-week defender previously shone in the Championship with Swansea, prompting Spurs to move for him.

“First of all it was important for him to have a whole training week together with us,” said Farke.

“I think he was quite impressive and we had time to speak and work with him, also individually on our tactical approach.

“We got the feeling he was prepared and we don’t have to speak about his quality, he knows this league inside out.

“He was rock solid when he played in this league and that was the reason Tottenham spent so much money on him.

“He’s got unbelievable pace and it is good when we have to defend that high in the field, it helps.

“He brings also aerial threat into our game, we have many smaller, not the tallest players, also important for us in terms of set-pieces he is strong in duals and build up passes in his technique.

“Also, to find a pass, there is still a few things he can improve. I think in one or two scenes he took a bit too much risk in terms of stepping in.”

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

How did Leeds fare against West Brom?

Leeds went on draw 1-1 with the Baggies, Luke Ayling striking back after the visitors’ controversial opener.

Brandon Thomas-Asante got the final touch on a close-range effort that wrongfooted Illan Meslier in the 52nd minute.

However, the effort appeared to brush the Baggies player’s hand on the way into the Leeds net.

The Whites then pulled one back in the 72nd minute through the Whites captain.

Ayling rose above Erik Pieters to head home a neat Daniel James delivery from the left flank.

Our view

It’s great to see Rodon do so well on his full Leeds debut.

He really was a cut above for Swansea, prompting Spurs to sign him in 2020.

However, Rodon has been wasted at Tottenham. A player of his calibre should be playing regularly.

Let’s hope the Wales international shows Spurs how good he can be by doing for Leeds what White did in their promotion season.

Let’s also hope he doesn’t stick around at Tottenham and decides to sign for someone who’ll give him regular first-team football.