'He has travelled': Journalist says £30m Arsenal player is going to be in the squad tonight, he could start











Granit Xhaka has indeed travelled with the Arsenal squad to Manchester ahead of the game against Manchester City this evening.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Charles Watts has delivered an update on Xhaka, stating that he could well be in line to start for the Gunners in this crunch clash against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Mikel Arteta named Xhaka as a doubt in his pre-match press conference, but according to Watts, he has been deemed fit enough to travel with the rest of his teammates and he’s expecting him to get a start.

Xhaka has travelled

Watts shared what he knows about the £30m midfielder.

“Team news wise Granit Xhaka is there, he is available he has travelled. That is good news because he missed the game against Southampton on Friday with illness. Mikel was doing the mind games or whatever you want to call it when saying he’s a doubt yesterday, but the expectation was that he was going to play and he was going to be fine and I’m fully expecting Granit Xhaka to start,” Watts said.

Boost

This is a really big boost for Arsenal ahead of what is going to be a massive game.

Of course, Xhaka is one of the Gunners’ most important players, and with the midfield battle being so crucial in this game, his return to the XI should help the north London club.

Xhaka is one of those players. He could just as easily win this game for Arsenal as he could lose it by getting sent off, but after a stellar season, you have to feel that he’s more likely to produce a moment of magic than a moment of madness in this match.

Xhaka’s return could be huge in this title race.

