Tottenham Hotspur held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in the North London derby on Sunday, and something James Maddison said after the game has sparked a reaction from Ian Wright.

The Gunners went into the game as the absolute favourites, but they looked nothing like their usual self. They hadn’t played that badly since they were battered 3-0 by Brighton last season, and that’s not acceptable at all in a derby.

Maddison was full of praise for his side after the game.

Ian Wright reacts to what James Maddison said after Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

Tottenham deserve a lot of praise for the way they played against Arsenal on Sunday.

Yes, the Gunners weren’t at their best, but Spurs could only deal with what was in front of them, and they did a great job.

After the draw at the Emirates, Maddison, 26, was delighted. He had a go at people calling his side ‘Spursy’ and claimed that Tottenham’s performance over the last two weeks shows that they are going in a different direction now (Guardian).

Wright had his say on this, and being an Arsenal fan, he hopes Maddison will have to eat his words in the coming weeks and months.

He said on Premier League Productions (25th September, 2023, 02:10 pm): “It’s very early for him to say it. Hopefully, at some stage, he has to eat those words.

“But you have to look at the way they have started and how the players have responded to Ange Postecoglou and how well they have responded to him. I think in the first half Arsenal could have won that game and we could have lost it in the second half.

“Tottenham were never out of the game. There was a chance when Jesus could have made it 2-0. It could have been interesting how Spurs would have reacted if he scored that chance. But, in the main, they carried on playing out from the back, even though they should have been punished and weren’t.

“Sometimes they went long, then went passing it out from the back – if they can carry on like that, then of course, they won’t be ‘Spursy’ anymore. I am sure that’s something they are trying to lose.”

TBR View:

Tottenham have had a great start to the season.

Ange Postecoglou has completely transformed the club, and it really does look like they are heading in the right direction after a disastrous few years under managers who just weren’t right for them.

However, Tottenham have had great starts to the season before and they ended up capitulating. So, Wright is right, it’s too early to say anything about them.

It’s Liverpool next for Postecoglou’s side, and that will be another huge test. It will be interesting to see how they fare in that game.