Our first glimpse of Tottenham during this pre-season hasn’t been the greatest.

Spurs got off to a terrible start in a friendly against West Ham on Tuesday as they quickly found themselves 2-0 down against their London rivals in Australia.

A second-half upturn was to follow, but that opening 45 minutes was uninspiring to say the least.

Going into the half-time analysis of the game, there wasn’t much to shout about, but Ledley King did manage to find one positive from a Spurs perspective.

Indeed, speaking on SpursPlay, King discussing Manor Solomon, who was making his Tottenham debut against the Hammers, and it’s fair to say that the former Spurs captain was very impressed by Tottenham’s newest recruit.

Photo by Nir Keidar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Solomon impressed

King gave a brief, but positive, summary of Solomon’s first-half showing.

“He has looked bright and lively. Coming in off that left, he looks to cut in. I like his movement, he’s very sharp,” King said.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

More to come

Trust us when we say there’s plenty more where that came from.

Solomon is far from the perfect player, but one thing that he does have is a real spark.

He’s always looking to make things happen whenever he gets on the ball, and as King says, he loves to cut-in.

After a while, it can be frustrating to watch a player who doesn’t get his head up and make the right passes, but when Solomon is on it, he’s a joy to watch and it’s not surprising to hear that he has impressed on debut for Spurs.

Of course, pre-season is completely different to the Premier League, but after a semi-successful campaign with Fulham last time around, Solomon should be ready to hit the ground running in the league.

King has been impressed so far, and there may be more to come from this young man.



