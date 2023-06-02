‘He has interest’: Agent says mystery PL club wants to sign his ‘underestimated’ player after Liverpool links











George Gardi has admitted that there is interest in Eljif Elmas from the Premier League amid a number of links to Liverpool.

Speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, the agent was asked about Elmas amid a number of links to Liverpool and Newcastle, and he said that there is interest from the Premier League in the Napoli ace.

Elmas has been starring in Naples for the past few seasons, but after the departure of Luciano Spalletti, the midfielder is at something of a crossroads, and his agent has now admitted that a move could be on the cards this summer.

Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images

Elmas could move

Gardi shared the current status of his client.

“Another one of your players who did well this season is Eljif Elmas, he’s always in the rumours, we’ve heard about Newcastle and Liverpool recently. I want to ask if there was something concrete with Liverpool and Newcastle and what is the general situation of Eljif,” Romano asked.

“I think this player is underestimated, he’s a young player that has a lot of experience and he’s had four seasons at the high level. There is a lot of interest in him because he’s very versatile, he plays in three or four positions. He has a big future, with the new manager of Napoli there will be some evaluations to see if they still believe in this player or if not we will find a solution. He has interest not only from the Premier League but also from Spanish and German clubs,” Gardi said.

Good option

Elmas would be a fantastic option for any club this summer, but we can’t help but feel he’d fit Liverpool like a glove.

Indeed, his versatility, talent, intensity and ability to play in the midfield make him a perfect target for the Reds this summer.

He’s proven what he can do in Serie A, and under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, this is a player who looks to have the makings of a superstar.

Elmas is certainly someone to keep an eye on as we approach the summer window.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

