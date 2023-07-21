Pre-season is the chance to show what you’re all about as a young player.

Indeed, a number of academy players get to train with the first-team throughout the summer, and this presents a huge opportunity to grasp the brass ring and make a name for yourself.

At Leeds United this summer, that has never been more evident after a managerial change and a relegation. If ever there was a chance for some young players to step up, this is it.

According to Graham Smyth, speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, Mateo Joseph is one youngster who has caught the eye this summer.

According to the journalist, good noises about Joseph are coming out of Leeds and he could be in line to get a chance in the first-team now.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Joseph has impressed

Smyth shared what he knows about the striker.

“Mateo Joseph he is one that we are hearing good noises about this summer. He has impressed in pre-season, from him and Perkins, Perkins is the one who probably goes on loan and Joseph sticks around and I think he might get a chance, he might get more of a chance than he got last season,” Smyth said.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Spot open

If there’s any position you want to be breaking through in at Leeds right now it’s as a striker.

The Whites’ number nine slot is wide open right now with Patrick Bamford’s injury issues ongoing and uncertainty surrounding the futures of Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter.

Joseph has a great chance to really asset himself in this Leeds team, and we can’t help but think that there’s a real opportunity opening up for him here.

Daniel Farke has never been afraid to embrace youth, and perhaps Joseph could be his pet project at Elland Road now.