‘He has come back to life’: Tim Sherwood says £22m Tottenham player looks completely reborn this season

Tottenham Hotspur have been resurrected this season under Ange Postecoglou.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Spurs were one of the very worst teams in the Premier League towards the end of last season, but eight games into this campaign, they’re top of the league and flying high.

Ange Postecoglou has done a brilliant job of reviving this Tottenham side, and a number of Spurs’ players look miles better than they did last term.

Perhaps the most improved player at Tottenham this season has been Heung-Min Son.

The South Korean had a torrid time in front of goal last season, but, this year, he’s been banging in the goals, and, speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Tim Sherwood has hailed the attacker for his improvement this term.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Son looks reborn for Tottenham

Sherwood spoke highly of the £22m man.

“They’re the same players, yes they have signed Maddison who has been brilliant, and Son looks like he has come back to life. You can guarantee they will continue playing this way, they’re a Harry Kane away from winning the Premier League,” Sherwood said.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Son is back to his best

Son’s performances isn’t anything we haven’t seen before, but it is brilliant to see him back to the best.

Of course, Son struggled last season and he was out of form, but he’s always been capable of these types of performances, he just needed the right coach to get it out of him.

Antonio Conte, quite obviously, wasn’t the right coach for Son last season, but Postecoglou has managed to tap back into what made the attacker so great in the past, and now, he’s back firing on all cylinders.

Son’s improvement and Spurs’ improvement have gone hand in hand, and that’s not a coincidence.