‘He has been exceptional’: Arsene Wenger says he would loved to have worked with 31-year-old at Arsenal











Arsene Wenger has admitted that he would have loved to have had Kevin De Bruyne in one of his Arsenal teams.

Speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel at the recent Hall of Fame ceremony, Wenger was asked which current Premier League player would be the best fit in one of his title-winning teams.

Wenger could have picked from the likes of Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah or even Bukayo Saka, but he said that De Bruyne is the one who stands out for him above anyone else.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Wenger would have loved De Bruyne

The Frenchman spoke about the 31-year-old midfielder.

“Of this current crop of players, who is the one you think would fit in an Arsene Wenger Premier League title winning side?” Wenger was asked.

“I would say many Arsenal players, but the one who is ready to move into this Hall of Fame who has been consistent over the past seven or eight years is De Bruyne, he has been exceptional in efficiency, quality and decisiveness in the big games,” Wenger said.

Imagine

Kevin De Bruyne is doing some unbelievable work under Pep Guardiola, but could you imagine how good he’d be in a prime Arsene Wenger team?

We have no idea how it would work, but if Wenger could figure out a way to get Patrick Vieira, De Bruyne and Dennis Bergkamp into the same team, it would have been ridiculous to watch, especially with Thierry Henry leading the line.

Alas, it’s all just a hypothetical situation, but in terms of fantasy footballing scenarios, this may be one of the most mouth-watering prospects we’ve ever encountered.

De Bruyne under Wenger would have been a truly frightening sight.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

