‘He had no right’: Sky pundit stunned by 26-year-old Liverpool star v Bournemouth

Liverpool overcame a stuttering start to run out 3-1 winners over Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds saw the ball go into the back of their net twice in the opening three minutes of the encounter.

Although the flag went up for the first, Antoine Semenyo’s third-minute effort stood to stun Liverpool.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

The Reds slowly went up the gears and, by half time, had turned the game around.

Luis Diaz expertly teed himself up and flicked the ball home from just outside the box in the 28th minute.

Then, Mohamed Salah made it two in the 36th minute, firing home from close range after his penalty was saved.

There was controversy just before the hour when Alexis Mac Allister got a red card for a high challenge on Joe Rothwell.

However, Liverpool went on to make it three not long after, Diogo Jota firing in on the rebound after Dominik Szoboszlai tested Neto.

Aside from being a peach, Luiz’s goal helped the Reds claw themselves back into the game and go on to win.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson loved what he saw from the Colombia international, jokingly saying he had no business scoring such a goal.

“Brilliant goal by Diaz. It’s 1-1 out of nothing,” he said. “He had no right to score that.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Diaz, like the rest of his teammates, started slowly but, once he found his groove, he was unstoppable.

Let’s hope for more of the same as the season goes on. When Diaz is at his best, opposition defences will struggle to contain him.