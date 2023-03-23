‘He had a wobble’: Kevin Campbell says Arsenal 25-year-old has bounced back brilliantly











Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been discussing Gabriel Magalhaes and his performances this season for Arsenal.

The Brazilian has been absolutely brilliant in recent weeks, but Campbell did note that the 25-year-old hasn’t always been at the required standard this term, claiming that he had a wobble earlier in the campaign.

However, while Gabriel’s form was a bit shaky at one point, Campbell praised him for bouncing back brilliantly, stating that the defender has been playing out of his skin recently.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel has bounced back

The pundit gave his verdict on Gabriel.

“He had a wobble earlier in the season, but because he’s the aggressor and Saliba is the clean-up merchant we need him to be on it every game, and boy his he playing out of his skin at the moment, he’s been top class,” Campbell said.

Standards aren’t slipping

This has been a running theme in this Arsenal team this season.

Individual players can have bad runs of form, but the standards aren’t being allowed to slip for too long in any position.

Gabriel may have had a bit of a brown patch, but he was able to get through it and Arsenal continued to pick up results during that period.

The Gunners have been absolutely incredible this season and the unity in the team has been massive in this title charge as any player who begins to show a dip in form is quickly dragged back up to the required standard by his teammates and his manager.

Arsenal have barely put a foot wrong this season and every single player deserves credit for their performances this term.

Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images

