‘He gives us power’: Odegaard is amazed by ‘brilliant’ Arsenal ace after his performances this season

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard was full of praise for one of his teammates after their victory in the Premier League last night.

It was another tough match for Arsenal and the squad didn’t look at their best. Despite this, they still managed to pick up the 1-0 victory.

Odegaard scored the goal against Crystal Palace from the penalty spot. For the Norwegian attacking midfielder, one player stood out for him on his team.

Odegaard believes that summer signing Declan Rice was great and that he has also been good in all his performances so far since joining.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Martin Odegaard amazed by Declan Rice

Rice is the defensive midfielder that the Gunners needed as they try to push for the Premier League title this season.

Speaking about Rice via The Evening Standard, Odegaard said: “[Rice] has been absolutely brilliant in every game since he came in, and he showed it again today. On the ball he’s comfortable, off the ball he gives us power in the middle.”

It is no shock to hear Odegaard have such praise for the England international. Rice managed to be a huge success at West Ham and was always destined to join a club battling near the top of the league.

If they can add one or two more signings to their squad then they could have a top team that is able to battle Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Despite not being at their best, they have managed two wins out of two. Hopefully, they can start to up their performances.

Odegaard is the captain of the club so it is most-definitely very high praise for Rice and it would please the defensive midfielder massively.