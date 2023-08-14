Match of the Day pundit Shay Given has huge doubts over Richarlison’s ability to lead the line for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day 2 after Spurs’ 2-2 draw with Brentford, the pundit was less than complimentary of the Brazilian’s attitude.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Given explained Richarlison’s body language was a real issue in the draw.

Given said: “He was brilliant in the World Cup – overhead kicks the lot, and you are thinking what a player he is.

“But in a Tottenham shirt he is a different player. I think there is an issue there.

“He frustrates me sometimes, his body language. Sometimes we will see some positive stuff.

“I’d still be worried if they are going to go with Richarlison for the season.

There’s two weeks left of the transfer window. I think they have to come in to at least give him competition.”

Of course Tottenham are thought to be targeting a replacement for Harry Kane in the coming weeks.

Gift Orban of Belgium’s Gent is thought to be very high on the wish list.

Tottenham are said to be trying to recruit a striker to compete with Richarlison rather than a star name to replace him.

And therefore Given’s worries of Tottenham relying on Richarlison for the whole season should be eased.

Given thinks Tottenham may even need to replace Richarlison this season

Whilst Richarlison did look a frustrated figure on Sunday, there were still positives to his performance.

You feel the Brazilian does need to be given time to adapt to this new striking role as well.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Since arriving at Tottenham Richarlison hasn’t been given the opportunity to start games consistently, let alone at striker.

And judging by the sides’ league debut under Ange Postecolgou, Spurs could be a very exciting team to spearhead for Richarlison.

Midfielder Yves Bissouma is looking excellent in his fresh start under Postecoglou.

Richarlison will be hoping he’ll be next.

Tottenham’s next fixture is hosting Manchester United on Saturday evening and the Brazilian should once again be leading the line.

And whilst Richarlison shouldn’t yet be listening to worries from the likes of Given, he’ll hope his Tottenham performances will start to speak for themselves.

There’s obviously an excellent player there, we’ve all seen it, he just needs faith and patience.