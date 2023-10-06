‘He forces errors’: Charlie Adam says ‘brilliant’ Liverpool ace is always making other players mess up

Darwin Nunez is a marmite player.

Depending on who you ask, the Uruguayan is either a world-class striker in the making or one of the most wasteful attackers we’ve ever seen.

Love him or hate him, you have to admit that he makes things happen in this Liverpool team, and speaking on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, Charlie Adam has been discussing the striker and his ability to create chances.

Adam says that he’s actually a big fan of Nunez, and while he may not be the most clinical striker in the world, he’s always forcing other players into making mistakes and crafting chances for Liverpool in that way.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Nunez forces mistakes

Adam spoke about the Uruguayan and his tendency to make other players mess up.

“Ultimately what I like about him is that when the team isn’t playing well he still brings that energy. And he forces errors in teams, and he can build confidence from that. He’s not a Gakpo who links the play who plays as a false nine, he stretches the play, and he’s ultimately been brilliant this season,” Adam said.

Agent of chaos

It’s been said countless times about Nunez, but he truly is a player that creates chaos.

Yes, he doesn’t put away all of his chances and yes he could be a bit smarter with his play, but he makes things happen in that final third and defences must hate playing against him.

Whether or not you rate Nunez as a player, it has to be said that he can be incredibly effective in the right circumstances, and no defender is ever truly calm when he is on the pitch.

Nunez isn’t the most refined striker in the world, but his game isn’t about deftness or skill, it’s about causing mayhem and benefitting from it.