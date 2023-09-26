‘He doesn’t stop’: BBC pundit says Liverpool have a player who just never stops running

BBC Sport pundit Shay Given has heaped praise on Liverpool star Darwin Nunez after his performance this weekend.

The Uruguayan saw a lot of criticism directed at him last season. He took his time to adapt following his move from Portugal, but he looks at home now.

Given raved about him on BBC Sport.

Shay Given praises Liverpool star Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have gotten off to a great start to the season, haven’t they?

The Reds are second in the Premier League after five wins and a draw in their first six games, and along with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez has been fantastic for the Reds.

The Uruguayan looks like a completely different player compared to last season. Yes, there’s still so much more he can improve on, but his work ethic is something nobody can question.

Given has watched Nunez on multiple occasions this season, and he has been really impressed with the way he never stops running. Here’s what he wrote about the striker on BBC.

“When I watched them beat Newcastle with 10 men last month, Liverpool got a bit lucky, I suppose, but Darwin Nunez did brilliantly to win the game for them – and he scored another big goal against the Hammers to put Liverpool 2-1 up,” Given wrote.

“Nunez was very hit-and-miss with his finishing last season, but I love the fact he doesn’t let it faze him if he fails to put away a big chance. It happened in the second half against West Ham, when he saw his shot skim the post from close range, but then less than seven minutes later he buried his next chance, which was actually a lot harder.

“Having that mental toughness is such a big positive for any striker and the more goals he scores, the more relaxed Nunez is going to be in front of goal.

“I can see why the Reds fans love him so much because he brings so much to the team without the ball as well, with his work-rate when they press, and he doesn’t stop for the whole game.”

TBR View:

Darwin Nunez deserves a lot of credit for the way he has performed for Liverpool this season.

The 24-year-old has scored four goals and provided two assists in just 311 minutes of football. That’s a direct goal contribution every 52 minutes, which is a hugely impressive return.

Nunez now understands Jurgen Klopp’s system much better than he did this time last year, and he seems to be improving every single week.

Up next for Liverpool in the Premier League is a tricky game against Tottenham. It will be interesting to see if Nunez gets the nod from the start.