Tottenham drew 2-2 with Brentford this weekend, and while that result was far from ideal, it has to be said that Spurs did look sharp during this game.

Indeed, the likes of James Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Destiny Udogie put in extremely strong performances, and there were a lot of positives to take away from this game.

However, one player who wasn’t at the races on Sunday was Richarlison.

The Brazilian striker was rarely in the right position, he didn’t get many chances, and when he did get opportunities he didn’t convert.

According to Chris Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio Five Live 606, Richarlison doesn’t look fully fit at the moment.

Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images

Not fully fit

Sutton gave his verdict on the Brazilian.

“He’s not ready at this moment in time James. I think you’re being a bit unfair on Richarlison there. He doesn’t look match fit, I’ll give you that, he doesn’t look conditioned. It’s going to take time, but you have to have faith in him,” Sutton said.

Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Not looking sharp

Sutton is right, Richarlison isn’t looking as sharp as he usually does at the moment, but, in all honesty, that can be forgiven.

He was nursing an injury right towards the end of pre-season, and he’s had to be thrown into the deep end after Harry Kane’s departure.

Richarlison, quite clearly, isn’t fully up to speed at the moment, but it may not take too long for him to get going and get back amongst the goals.

Fingers crossed we’re going to see a marked improvement from Richarlison in the coming weeks.