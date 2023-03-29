‘He doesn’t expect’: Fabrizio Romano says 48-year-old doesn’t think Tottenham will offer him the job











Cristian Stellini may be Tottenham’s caretaker manager, but he won’t be the full-time Spurs boss by the sound of things.

Speaking on the House of Champions Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has been discussing Stellini’s job prospects at Tottenham after he was given the role of manager until the end of the season.

We’ve seen on countless occasions how caretaker managers can eventually earn themselves a permanent role with the likes of Roberto Di Matteo, Santiago Solari and many more doing just that at top clubs over the years.

However, it sounds as though Stellini won’t be following that path at Tottenham. According to Romano, Spurs have told the Italian they’re looking for someone else, while the 48-year-old doesn’t expect to be offered the job.

Stellini not expecting job offer

Romano shared what he knows about Conte’s former assistant manager.

“It will be difficult for Stellini to stay at Tottenham. At the moment Tottenham have been very clear with Stellini, they told him they’re looking for a new coach and they’ll be looking for Tottenham coaches. Stellini himself doesn’t expect to be Tottenham coach next season, but he will give it his best for sure,” Romano said.

Shouldn’t get it

It may seem quite obvious to say it, but Cristian Stellini shouldn’t be Tottenham’s next permanent manager.

Yes, he’s done a decent job when he’s filled in for Conte in the past and he knows the players, but at the end of the day, he’s never been in contention for a job like this before, and he probably never will be again.

That’s nothing against him as a manager, but Spurs, now more than ever, need someone with a proven track record at the top level, and Stellini doesn’t tick any of the required boxes.

