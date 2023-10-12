Micah Richards has made quite a controversial claim about Mohamed Salah.

Speaking on the BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast, Richards was discussing some of the best front threes in Premier League history, and he claimed that you need a pure goalscorer in any great front three.

The pundit stated that Salah is a player of that mould, claiming that he doesn’t do much else other than score goals and get in behind.

Gary Lineker rightly pointed out that Salah also gets a lot of assists, but Richards stated that he thinks Salah’s assists are often very basic and that he rarely dribbles past multiple players to carve out chances.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Salah only scores goals

Richards gave his verdict on the £35m Egyptian.

“You all have to know your role, you have someone to score the goals, someone to link it all together and someone with a lot of pace. You look at Liverpool, Salah scores all the goals, he doesn’t do a lot else really,” Richards said.

“Salah doesn’t do more than score goals? He’s got quite a lot of assists you know,” Lineker said.

“Yeah, but it’s rolls across the box, it’s not like dribbling past three players and then, that’s what I’d say,” Richards concluded.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Seriously?

As much as Richards is a great pundit and he can give some fantastic analysis, we can’t help but question his view here.

Salah is far from a one-dimensional player. He has it all.

He can score every type of goal, he’s an incredible playmaker, and he can outdribble almost anyone.

Look at his goals against Watfrod and Manchester City during the 2021/22 season as an example, Salah has feet that are as quick and as technical as any other player, and to say he’s just a goalscorer is a huge disservice to his ability.