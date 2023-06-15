Kai Havertz has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal.

The Athletic reported earlier this week that the German is on the Gunners’ radar, and it looks as though a transfer could be on the cards this summer.

Havertz is said to be open to joining Arsenal, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, the German is incredibly excited by the idea of working with Mikel Arteta.

As we’ve seen with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, Arteta has a knack of getting the best out of his attackers, and Havertz is said to be excited about what the Spaniard can teach him.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Havertz excited about Arteta

Jones shared what he’s been hearing about Havertz.

“There is a difference between can it happen and will it happen. That’s my reading of it at the moment. He does really like the idea of working with Arteta, if there are any issues at his end about what is going on at Arsenal, I’m sure it wouldn’t be difficult to get in touch with Jorginho and find out from him,” Jones said.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Managerial pull

It’s wasn’t too long ago that Mikel Arteta was a rookie manager making his name in the Premier League, and now, some of the biggest names in football actively want to play for him.

Arteta has finally got what all of the great managers have to have, he has his own managerial pull, and that is incredibly exciting for Arsenal.

The fact that Havertz actively wants to work with Arteta is exciting, and if the Spaniard can hone his talents at the Emirates, then Arsenal will have a new star on their hands.

Don’t be shocked if Havertz improves massively under Arteta if he signs.