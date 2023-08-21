‘He does nothing’: Pundit criticises what one Spurs signing does off the ball despite Manchester United win

Steve Nicol has suggested that Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma may be crucial to getting the best out of James Maddison at Tottenham Hotspur as the Englishman apparently does nothing off the ball.

Nicol was speaking to ESPN after Tottenham made a real statement with a 2-0 victory against Manchester United on Saturday, handing Ange Postecoglou his first win as a Premier League manager.

James Maddison, once again, stood out for Tottenham. The 26-year-old had marked his debut with two assists in the draw with Brentford. And he was outstanding in the second-half this weekend.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Everything suggests that Maddison is going to be a huge signing for Spurs. He is providing the kind of creativity they have lacked from midfield ever since Christian Eriksen’s form started to dip before his departure.

Nicol criticises Maddison despite Tottenham win

But it seems that not everyone is a fan of the former Leicester City talisman. Nicol suggested that he may need the presence of the likes of Sarr and Bissouma – who were both brilliant against Manchester United – to do much of the less glamorous work.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

“If they can get Maddison on the ball on a more regular basis, then they will create,” he told ESPN. “I’m one of Maddison’s biggest critics because without the ball, for me, he does nothing.

“But you know what, he’s got Sarr and Bissouma to get him the ball. And if the two of them can continue the way they did today for the rest of the season, they’ll get Maddison the ball. And we might see the real James Maddison going forward.”

It is an incredibly harsh assessment of Maddison’s work-rate. He was often driving the side forward when they had the chance to run at the visitors.

Sometimes his decision-making was not always the best. But there are plenty of signs which suggest that he is going to be an amazing signing for Tottenham.

And certainly, Sarr and Bissouma having to do plenty of work in the middle of the park did not faze them. The pair were superb against Erik ten Hag’s men.

It could prove to be a real breakout display for Sarr. And Bissouma has perhaps been the standout performer in the opening two games.

With Maddison ahead of them, the Tottenham midfield now looks to have an amazing balance.