‘He does it on a shoestring’: Paul Merson says Daniel Levy would absolutely love 49-year-old manager

Paul Merson has claimed that Daniel Levy would absolutely love Thomas Frank at Tottenham.

Frank has been linked with the Spurs job in recent days, and Merson reckons that he’s pretty much the perfect candidate for Levy.

Indeed, Merson says that he thinks Frank is right up Levy’s street, stating that the Dane’s ability to do his work on a shoestring budget would appeal to the Tottenham chairman.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday (1/4/23 12:15PM), Merson gave his verdict on Frank and Tottenham.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Levy would love Frank

Merson spoke about the Brentford boss and Spurs.

“There is one name not on that list that would definitely rock Levy’s boat and that is Thomas Frank because he does it on a shoestring, he’s the one who is not on the list who should be on there,” Merson said.

Could suit Spurs

We’ve seen with the last few Tottenham managers that the big issues have arised when they’ve not been backed in the transfer market.

It wasn’t the biggest issue for Antonio Conte, but it was an underlying theme, Jose Mourinho had plenty to say about Spurs’ lack of exciting transfer activity, while Mauricio Pochettino also wasn’t too happy during his time at the club.

However, as Merson says, Frank is used to working on a shoestring budget, so perhaps it wouldn’t be too much of an issue if he joined Spurs.

Yes, he’s probably not the master tactician that some other coaches appear to be, but he would gel well with the chairman, and Spurs need someone like that after a run of managers who wanted more from Levy.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

