Journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested that Ousmane Dembele may be one name for Newcastle United fans to keep an eye on this summer.

Bailey was speaking on Chasing The Transfer as he discussed some of the deals Newcastle may or may not be involved in during the summer transfer window.

Ousmane Dembélé looks set to be one player who is linked with the exit in every window while he remains at Barcelona. The £97 million Frenchman has had a decent year this past season. However, there is probably still a sense for many that he has not quite fulfilled his potential.

When fit, he did feature a lot for Xavi’s side this past season. But he has not always been a regular starter for the Catalan giants.

And with that, Bailey believes that Newcastle could emerge as a potential destination for Dembele this summer.

“If they do a marquee signing, I think it may be this left-sided forward. Keep an eye on Ousmane Dembele as a marquee signing,” he told Chasing The Transfer.

“They did talk to him. He came over if you remember, he met the Sunderland chairman and he did have contacts with Newcastle at that point. He’s only got a year left at Barcelona. And he does appeal to PIF as well. He’s one I’d throw in there. Keep an eye on Ousmane Dembele in the next window, especially for Newcastle, because they do want a marquee signing.”

Newcastle are going to be a fascinating team to follow over the coming months. Obviously, the financial power the club has makes it difficult to rule out any potential target.

But The Telegraph has suggested that they are going to be working with a tighter budget due to potential FFP concerns. And that would mean that any move for Dembele would be off the table.

However, Newcastle are going into the Champions League next year. And they will have to be prepared for the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham to all be better next year.

They are surely going to be incredibly tempted to push the boat out at some point. And Dembele is a ‘special‘ talent who is starting to get his career on track.

Bailey obviously is not suggesting that Newcastle are definitely going to make a move for the forward. But clearly, he is not a player they are going to shut the door on just yet.