Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang isn’t the most popular of figures at Arsenal these days.

The Gabonese striker was the Gunners’ best and most important player once upon a time, but he left the club under a dark cloud after clashing with the manager and eventually joined Chelsea – Arsenal’s big rivals.

Arsenal fans have very much soured on Aubameyang as of late, but speaking on the BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Africa Podcast, Gabriel Zakuani as claimed that Aubameyang does deserve a lot more credit for the work he did at Arsenal.

Zakuani says that Aubameyang’s departure clouds a lot of people’s judgement around the player he was, claiming that he was actually much better than people make out these days.

Aubameyang deserves more credit

Zakuani spoke about the striker alongside Efan Ekoku.

“Aubameyang came with expectations, and in that first couple of years at Arsenal he was outstanding,” Ekoku said.

“I think the way he left Arsenal clouds a lot of people’s judgement because he did actually perform pretty well for Arsenal during his time. I think that number 14 shirt at Arsenal adds and extra weight as well with Thierry Henry, for me, as an Arsenal fan I think he did pretty well to be honest,” Zakuani said.

Could’ve been a legend

It’s a massive shame that Aubameyang’s Arsenal legacy has been soured in this way because he was well on his way to becoming a legend.

He basically single-handedly took the Gunners to an FA Cup win in 2020, and he was brilliant for a number of years after joining the north London club.

Sadly, he clashed with Mikel Arteta and was made an example of, but if he could’ve kept his head down and left in a more amicable fashion, he would probably have gone down as a modern-day legend.