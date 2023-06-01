'He could': Darren Bent says Manchester United star set for talks with ten Hag would start for Spurs











Darren Bent believes that Harry Maguire would start for Tottenham Hotspur amid speculation that he could leave Manchester United this summer.

Bent was speaking to talkSPORT amid reports Harry Maguire will hold talks with Erik ten Hag about his future at Old Trafford. The club captain fell to the periphery of the squad this past season, finding himself behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at centre-back.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Manchester United will listen to offers for Maguire, according to ESPN. But given that he cost £80 million and is probably on a very lucrative contract, it is hard to know where he could possibly go.

Bent thinks Maguire would start for Tottenham

Maguire’s stock has fallen considerably since his move from Leicester City. And that left Darren Bent being asked about a number of Premier League sides and whether Maguire could potentially move there.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

And when Tottenham were mentioned, Bent suggested that they could be an option.

“He could do a job there. They need defenders. He could do a job there. He’d start. But they’d have to play a three,” he told talkSPORT.

Tottenham had an awful season. They missed out on European football and played some very underwhelming football. Had it not been for Harry Kane, their campaign could have been even more miserable.

And there is absolutely no question that Tottenham need to improve their defensive options over the coming months. The likes of Cristian Romero and Eric Dier were nowhere near their best this past year.

But the idea of signing Maguire will not excite Tottenham fans at all. He has been mistake-prone for some time. And it is hard to imagine that he will address Spurs’ problems at the back with his arrival.

Maguire has the quality to be a success if he makes the right move to the right club. But given everything that went on at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the last 12 months, it is difficult to see many Spurs fans agreeing with Bent’s view.