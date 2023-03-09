‘He could be’: Pundit reckons Arteta may already have his own replacement earmarked at Arsenal











Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been discussing Mikel Arteta’s future at Arsenal and who could potentially replace him at the Emirates.

Arteta is doing a fantastic job with the north London club at the moment, but, sadly, this good form will only lead to more interest from other big clubs.

The likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid have been linked as of late, and Campbell has been discussing the idea of Arteta’s potential departure from the Gunners.

Luckily, Campbell believes that Arteta could be grooming both Jack Wilshere and Cesc Fabregas as potential replacements at the Emirates as Wilshere is currently managing the U18s, while Fabregas is doing his coaching badges and has been spotted at London Colney recently.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Wilshere or Fabregas to replace Arteta

Campbell discussed the idea of the two former Arsenal midfielders replacing Arteta.

“As fans what would we prefer. Do we want him to do a little job here and swan off or to do a great job for five years or 10 years and then leave. It looks like he’s grooming the next potential manager, Fabregas is behind the scenes and Wilshere is behind the scenes, he could be grooming the next managers,” Campbell said.

Wouldn’t be surprising

It really wouldn’t be too surprising if either Fabregas or Wilshere took over from Arteta eventually.

Fabregas seems like a prime candidate. He, like Arteta, had a footballing education at La Masia, he worked under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, and now, he’s seeing first-hand the work that the current Arsenal boss is doing on the training ground.

Wilshere still has years and years of coaching experience ahead of him, but as a very clever player himself on his day, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ended up being an elite coach in his own right when the time comes.

Arteta may well end up leaving Arsenal eventually, but the Gunners already have two potential replacements in their sights it would seem.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all