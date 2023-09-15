West Ham face Manchester City on Saturday, and, of course, they head into this game as underdogs.

The treble-winning champions of Europe have, genuinely, looked unbeatable in 2023, and you’d have to be a brave man to back the Hammers to get a result here.

However, as always, you can never say never in football, and according to Nedum Onuoha, speaking on The FPL Pod, there is a chance that the Hammers can cause an upset.

Indeed, Onuoha has been impressed by West Ham so far this season, and he says that James Ward-Prowse could well be the difference-maker against City this weekend.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Ward-Prowse could be the difference

Onuoha shared his verdict on the £35m midfielder.

“We’ve seen in recent weeks, that West Ham have been able to play with the ball and without the ball. They’ve managed to get wins and hit on the break or control games. If they are to get something against Man City, the key person, I don’t think it will be Bowen or Antonio. The key will be Ward-Prowse providing for those two or form set-pieces. If they are to break down City that’s one of the ways they will do it. I think he could be a big factor in that game in terms of changing the dynamic, so I’m going for James Ward-Prowse,” Onuoha said.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Undefendable

Man City may well be the best footballing team on the planet, but, sometimes, James Ward-Prowse’s set-pieces are simply impossible to defend.

Indeed, you can play all of the pretty, possession football you want, but a good free-kick or corner is enough to undo even the best defence in the world.

If West Ham are to get a result this weekend, Ward-Prowse will likely have a huge part to play.