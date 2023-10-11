‘He can’t defend’: Pundit says £12m Arsenal player is basically useless defensively

Arsenal’s midfield is a real conundrum for Mikel Arteta at the moment.

Declan Rice is one of the first names on the Arsenal teamsheet these days, that much is clear, but, who partners Rice in this Arsenal team really isn’t clear.

Thomas Partey is, of course, an option, while the likes of Fabio Vieira and Kai Havertz have been present in that midfield this term.

Jorginho got the nod against Manchester City on Sunday, but, speaking on ESPN, Stuart Robson noted that the Italian really lacks defensive ability in the middle of the park and that Arsenal need someone with a bit more steel in that spot.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jorginho can’t defend

Robson spoke about the £12m man and the composition of both Arsenal and Manchester City’s midfield.

“I always talk about midfield players needing to do both sides of the game. When he’s a holding midfielder not only can he get on the ball he can defend as well. When you look at the players on the field, Rice can do that for Arsenal, but Jorginho can get on the ball and make things happen, but he can’t defend. Bernardo Silva can get on the ball but he can’t defend and he can’t run as Rodri can,” Robson said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Not his game

Robson is right, Jorginho isn’t the best defensive player in the world, but we can’t help but give him a pass on this one.

The Italian has never professed to be a defensive wall. He’s much more of a luxury player, and he does fit what Arsenal need in certain games.

Against Man City, Arsenal, more than ever, needed to control the midfield and dictate the tempo of the game, hence why Jorginho was picked, and while they could also do with combining that with a bit more defensive toughness, those types of players are very rare.