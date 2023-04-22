‘He can’t come back from that’: Pundit says £42m player is absolutely finished at Spurs, he’s not good enough











Clinton Morrison has been discussing Davinson Sanchez and his future at Tottenham Hotspur after he was constantly booed by his own fans last weekend.

The Colombian made a number of errors against Bournemouth last weekend, and the fans made it clear that they weren’t appreciating his performance, booing every single time he touched the ball.

The £42m man looked distraught as he was substituted off after being subbed on, and speaking on Premier League Productions, Clinton Morrison has given a damning verdict on the defender.

Indeed, Morrison said that there is no way that Sanchez can come back from this, stating that he doesn’t believe the centre-back is good enough for Spurs.

Sanchez is finished

Morrison gave his verdict on the defender.

“I get that, I don’t get him, he’s not good enough and he’s not been good enough, but Tottenham fans shouldn’t just pick on one player. I don’t agree with that. He can’t come back from that, but I wouldn’t have brought him on anyway. I don’t think Davinson Sanchez is good enough for Tottenham,” Morrison said.

Get back on track

Morrison says that Sanchez is finished at Spurs, but, in our view, there’s still time for him to get back on track.

Yes, he was absolutely atrocious against Bournemouth and he has been terrible for quite some time, but, at the end of the day, there is still some talent in there.

A new manager appointment is on the horizon and that represents an opportunity for Sanchez to get his head down and rediscover the form that led to Spurs making him their record signing all those years ago.

It’s easy to write a player off, but we’ve seen stranger comeback stories in the Premier League in the past.

