'He can get carried away': David Seaman says 24-year-old Arsenal player can sometimes go too far











Speaking on the Arseblog Podcast, David Seaman has been discussing Aaron Ramsdale’s character and his personality on the football pitch.

It’s always been said that you have to be a bit mad to be a goalkeeper, and Ramsdale is certainly a testament to that. He’s a really eccentric character and he’s one of the Premier League’s most entertaining personalities.

Seaman loves the fact that Ramsdale’s character shines through, but he’s tried to get him to rein it in a little bit, stating that he can get carried away sometimes.

Ramsdale can get carried away

Seaman spoke about Ramsdale’s personality.

“I call him a bit different, I try to get him to be a bit more like me, Aaron, to be a bit calmer, but he’s had an amazing season. He’s making saves, against Leeds he made four or five saves, which is too many, but no, his character is shining through and that’s got him to where he is now. There are sometimes a few bits where he can get carried away, like the penalty against Fernandes against Man United. He’s trying to work with that. He’s just getting better and better and he’s more consistent as well,” Seaman said.

Under control

Ramsdale may be a bit eccentric, but, ultimately, he has it all under wraps when it matters.

Indeed, while he does like to wind up opposition players and show off a bit, he’s never been in danger of getting sent off or making any reckless mistakes.

Ramsdale isn’t an aggressive or unpredictable person, just look at earlier this season when a Spurs fan, stupidly, kicked him after a game, certain players would have retaliated there and then, but Ramsdale was able to keep his cool brilliantly in that situation.

The 24-year-old can be a bit chaotic in goal at times, but make no mistake about it, it’s a controlled chaos.

