‘He can float’: Joe Cole says Chelsea have a top talent who’s like James Maddison

Joe Cole has spoken highly about Chelsea summer signing Cole Palmer, comparing him to Jack Grealish and James Maddison.

The Stamford Bridge cult hero, speaking to TNT Sports, believes the 21-year-old Blues ace is a player who “makes an impact”.

Chelsea signed Palmer from Manchester City on transfer deadline day in a deal reportedly worth up to £42.5million.

The attacking midfielder signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge with the option of a further year.

Palmer has made two appearances to date for the Blues, both off the bench in the Premier League.

He faces competition for a starting spot from the likes of Raheem Sterling and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Cole has backed Palmer to come out on top in the battle for a starting berth at Chelsea.

“He’s the Jack Grealish, James Maddison type,” he said. “He’s got lovely balance, a lovely left foot.

“I’ve watched him mainly playing off the right, coming in on his left foot. But he could play as a 10.

“He can float anywhere in the final third, but he’s just a player that makes an impact.

“It’s a high pressure environment (at Chelsea) and I’m sure Cole Palmer will fit in there fine.”

Palmer is an incredibly exciting talent who has proven he has what it takes to do well in the top flight.

At just 21, he has his whole career ahead of him, and it’ll be exciting to see how he fares in the coming years.

Up next for Chelsea is Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. Let’s see whether Palmer gets a start for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.