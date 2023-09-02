Brennan Johnson has joined Tottenham Hotspur.

The Welsh attacker is Spurs’ newest signing, and according to The Telegraph, Spurs genuinely think they’ve signed one of the best young players in England.

Spurs believe that Johnson has immense potential, and one person who seems to see things in the same way is Karen Carney

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Carney has made a massive claim about Johnson’s potential, claiming that he is a player who can be developed by Ange Postecoglou into a £100m player in a few years’ time.

Johnson could be £100m

Carney shared her verdict on the attacker.

“I think with the manager that has come in, you’re signing young players. He’s pacy and he has experience and he can score a goal. He’s the type of player the manager will think he can develop and maybe in four or five years time he will be a £100m player and you’ll be thinking it’s a brilliant purchase, I really like him,” Carney said.

Maybe

In all honesty, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Johnson does end up being a £100m player one day.

He’s an attacker with a number of fantastic attributes, and who even knows what a £100m player will look like in five years’ time.

The market is being warped beyond all recognition in recent times, and we can’t help but think that in a few years’ we could see a player like Johnson moving for £100m even if he only improves slightly.

We may well look back on this deal as a bargain in a few years if the former Nottingham Forest man continues to improve.