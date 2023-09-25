Robbie Earle now thinks he’s realised why Mikel Arteta has decided to drop Aaron Ramsdale in favour of David Raya at Arsenal.

Earle was speaking on ‘The 2 Robbies’ podcast and shared his theory on the situation.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He commented that Ramsdale’s emotional personality may have been seen as an issue.

Earle continued to describe Raya as a no-drama option, something he thinks Arteta would prefer.

He said: “I’m wondering if the personality of [Aaron] Ramsdale is something.

“You know he looks like he’s a bubbly character, he’s a strong personality – we saw that in the documentary.

“But he can be a bit emotional and I’m wondering if, when I see David Raya today, he made a really good save from Brennan Johnson in the first half when he gets his hand to the ball.

“There’s no drama about David Raya, he makes a great save and just gets up and gets on with his business.”

Earle thinks Arteta has decided to drop Ramsdale for the foreseeable

Early did suggest that this is a situation that may change in the future, but he did now believe that David Raya was the new number one.

And whilst that may be true, fans will imagine that Ramsdale will still get a chance.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR view:

Ramsdale can’t change what makes him brilliant.

Arsenal fans have fallen in love with Ramsdale for his personality, and that’s what has made him the goalkeeper he is today.

Ramsdale proved last season that he does have the quality and concentration levels to win a Premier League title.

It certainly wasn’t his fault that Arsenal surrendered their lead.

And although Earle may be touching on some truths with Arteta’s decision, Ramsdale should not be looking to change at Arsenal.

At 25-years-old Ramsdale still has so much football ahead of him and no career is linear.

Ramsdale is facing a challenge, but rather than being an issue, his personality and emotion should be what gets him back into the side.